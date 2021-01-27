News

Covid-19: TN reports 512 new cases on January 27

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 27, 2021 Published on January 27, 2021

Tamil Nadu reported 512 new daily coronavirus cases, taking the total to 8,36,315. After 564 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,676.

There were 8 deaths registered and 56,098 samples tested.

Chennai reported 159 cases. Perambalur district had zero infections. In the other 35 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to State health ministry.

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
