Covid-19: TN reports 574 new cases on January 22

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 22, 2021 Published on January 22, 2021

Tamil Nadu reported additional of 574 daily coronavirus cases today, thus taking the total number of infections to 8,33,585. After 689 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 5,073.

There were 8 deaths registered and 62,152 samples tested.

Chennai reported 155 cases. In other districts the count was less than 100, with Perambalur reporting zero infections, according to State health ministry.

