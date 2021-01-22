Covid-19: TN reports 574 new cases on January 22

Tamil Nadu reported additional of 574 daily coronavirus cases today, thus taking the total number of infections to 8,33,585. After 689 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 5,073.

There were 8 deaths registered and 62,152 samples tested.

Chennai reported 155 cases. In other districts the count was less than 100, with Perambalur reporting zero infections, according to State health ministry.