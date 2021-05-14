Covid-19: TN reports 6,538 new cases

For the second consecutive day, on Friday Chennai recorded a decrease in the number of daily fresh Covid-19 cases. The city reported 6,538 new infections as against 6,991 on Thursday and 7,564 on Wednesday, according to State Health Ministry data.

On the other hand, the daily infections increased across the State with 31,892 cases on Friday (30,621 on Thursday) to take the total number of inflections in the State to 15,31,377.

The number of Covid-19 patients discharged was 20,037 to take the active cases to 1,95,339. There were 288 deaths registered and 1,53,363 samples tested.

After Chennai, Coimbatore reported 3,197 cases; Chengalpattu 2.225; Madurai 1,250; Tiruvallur 1,410 and Kanyakumari 1,025.

Meanwhile, the State government on Friday announced Covid-19 restriction across the State to contain the virus spread. E-registration will be mandatory for inter-district passengers from May 17.

Vegetable and grocery shops, departmental stores, meat and fish stalls can function from 6 am to 10 am from Saturday; E-commerce allowed from 2 pm to 6 pm; e-commerce websites that deliver essentials allowed to function only till 10 am and tea shops will be closed.

Complete lockdown will be in force on both Sundays- May 16 and 23, said a government release.