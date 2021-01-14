Covid-19: TN reports 665 new cases on January 14

Daily Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 665 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the State to 8,28,952. After 826 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the declined to 6,488.

There were 4 deaths registered and 60,681 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections was 195; while all the other 36 districts reported less than cases, according to State health ministry data.