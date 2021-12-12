News

Covid-19: TN reports 674 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 12, 2021

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday declined to 674 as against 681 on Saturday. After 708 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 7,723.

There were 13 deaths registered and 1,01,165 samples tested.

New cases in Chennai were 116 (120) and Coimbatore 102 (108), according to government data.

Published on December 12, 2021

Covid-19
