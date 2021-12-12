Covid-19: TN reports 674 new cases

Bringing back reactors for green hydrogen
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday declined to 674 as against 681 on Saturday. After 708 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 7,723.
There were 13 deaths registered and 1,01,165 samples tested.
New cases in Chennai were 116 (120) and Coimbatore 102 (108), according to government data.
