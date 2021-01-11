Covid-19: TN reports 682 new cases on January 11

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 682 in the last 24 hours, taking the total in the State to 8,26,943. After 869 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the declined to 6,971.

There were 6 deaths registered and 60,314 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections was 201 while all the other 36 districts reported less than 100 cases, according to state health ministry data.