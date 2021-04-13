Covid-19: TN reports 6,984 new cases

Tamil Nadu reported an addition of 6,984 on Tuesday (6,711cases on Monday) taking the total cases to 9,47,129. However, after 3,289 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 49,985.

There were 18 deaths registered and 83,332 samples tested.

Chennai reported the maximum number of cases with 2,482; followed by Chengalpattu (771); and Coimbatore (504), according to State Health Ministry data.

On Tuesday, 1.55 lakh persons got inoculated for Covid-19 vaccine (1.63 lakhs on Monday), the ministry said.