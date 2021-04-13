News

Covid-19: TN reports 6,984 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 13, 2021

Around 1.55 lakh persons got inoculated for Covid-19 vaccine

Tamil Nadu reported an addition of 6,984 on Tuesday (6,711cases on Monday) taking the total cases to 9,47,129. However, after 3,289 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 49,985.

There were 18 deaths registered and 83,332 samples tested.

Chennai reported the maximum number of cases with 2,482; followed by Chengalpattu (771); and Coimbatore (504), according to State Health Ministry data.

On Tuesday, 1.55 lakh persons got inoculated for Covid-19 vaccine (1.63 lakhs on Monday), the ministry said.

Published on April 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.