Covid-19: TN reports 718 new cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 718 new coronavirus, including nine passengers returned from other states and Bangladesh by road, as against 720 on Tuesday to take the total number of cases to 27,27,635.

After 751 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,200.

There were 11 deaths registered and 1,00,562 samples tested.

Chennai reported 115 (117) while Coimbatore saw 118 cases.

On Wednesday, a total of 2,63,838 persons were vaccinated, says a Health department data.