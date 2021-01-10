News

Covid-19: TN reports 724 new cases on January 10

Updated on January 10, 2021 Published on January 10, 2021

Daily Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 724 in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,26,261.

After 857 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the declined to 7,164.

There were 7 deaths registered and 64,080 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections was 208 while all the other 36 districts reported less than 100 cases, according to State health ministry data.

