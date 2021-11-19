Covid-19: TN reports 772 new cases

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 772 new Covid cases as against 775 on Thursday. After 884 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,953.

There were 13 deaths registered and 1,02,383 samples tested.

Chennai reported 120 (126) new cases Coimbatore saw 119 (112) new cases.

On Friday, 1,77,732 persons were vaccinated as against 8,36,796 persons on Thursday as part of a special camp, says a State health department data.