Covid-19: TN reports 8,183 new cases, 210 deaths

New Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday dropped further to 8,183 to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,14,680. After 18,232 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 78,780.

There were 210 deaths and 1,71,179 samples tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 1,014; Chennai had 468 infections and all the other districts with less than 1,000 cases, says Health Department data.