News

Covid-19: TN reports 8,183 new cases, 210 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 19, 2021

Coimbatore has reported 1,014 cases

New Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday dropped further to 8,183 to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,14,680. After 18,232 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 78,780.

There were 210 deaths and 1,71,179 samples tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 1,014; Chennai had 468 infections and all the other districts with less than 1,000 cases, says Health Department data.

Published on June 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.