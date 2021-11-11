News

Covid-19: TN reports 820 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 11, 2021

Chennai reported 125 cases

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 820 new cases as against 828 on Wednesday. After 962 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,013.

There were 4 deaths registered and 1,02,343 samples tested.

Chennai reported 125 (127) new cases while Coimbatore 109 (106).

On Thursday 2,20,649 persons were vaccinated as against 1,22,233 persons on Wednesday, as per health department data.

