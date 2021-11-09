Covid-19: TN reports 835 new cases

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 835 new coronavirus cases as against 841 on Monday. After 924 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,271.

There were 12 deaths registered and 1,02,380 samples tested.

Chennai reported 131 (126) new cases on Sunday, while Coimbatore 98 (94) new cases.

On Tuesday, 1,22,233 persons were vaccinated as 1,25,580 persons on Monday, as per health department data.