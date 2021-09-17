News

Covid-19: TN reports a slight decline in new cases on Thursday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 17, 2021

The total number of active cases stands at 16,843.

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Friday declined slightly to 1,669 from 1,693 on Thursday to take the total number of cases to 26,42,030.

After 1,565 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,843. The number of deaths registered was 17, and 1,56,804 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 196 (202) new cases, while Coimbatore reported 205 (206).

On Thursday, a total of 3,10,428 (2,22,647) persons were vaccinated, according to State Health Department data.

Published on September 17, 2021

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
