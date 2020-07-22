Covid-19: TN reports record 5,849 cases

In a record high, 5,849 additional cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections to 1.86 lakh.

After 4,910 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 51,765.

Today, 60,112 samples were tested — the highest in a day so far — to take the total testing to 20.95 lakhs. In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,171 cases were reported; 1,731 Covid-patients were discharged after treatment and 21 deaths were reported, the active cases in the city is 13,941.

After 74 Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths due to the virus rose to 2,700 in the State. An additional 444 deaths linked to the virus have been notified today by the government after a report of the Death Reconciliation Committee in Greater Chennai Corporation was accepted.