Covid-19: TN to reopen for class 1-8 from November 1

Tamil Nadu government has permitted classes from 1 to 8 standards from November 1. The schools need to follow the standard operating procedure. Physical classes for 9 to 12 have been already functioning.

The decision to allow physical classes 1-8 to be opened was taken after medical experts and parents felt that students were depressed by studying from home, which also affected the education system, says a State government release.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported a drop in the number of Coronavirus cases to 1,630 from 1,657 on Monday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,60,553.

After 1,643 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 17,231. The number of deaths registered was 17 and 1,50,725 samples were tested.

New cases in Chennai were 184 (186) while Coimbatore reported 183(189) cases, according to State Health Department data.