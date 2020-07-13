Covid-19 toll mounts in TN

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu more than doubled in the last 18 days to touch 2,032 after 66 persons died today due to the infection.

On June 26, the total number of deaths due to the virus was 957 and it has been steadily going up since then as the cases spread fast in the districts.

Of the total deaths, 1,277 was in Chennai alone followed by 165 in Chengalpattu; 120 in Madurai; 129 in Tiruvallur and the rest distributed across other districts.

Meanwhile, the State saw a further increase of 4,328 coronavirus infections to total 1.42 lakh . After 3,035 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 48,196.

Chennai added another 1,140 cases followed by including Madurai (464), Kancheepuram (352), Tiruvallur (337), Chengalpattu (219), Kanyakumari (185), Ranipet (126), Salem (101), Theni (134), Thoothukudi (122), Tirunelveli (118), Vellore (129), and Villupurm (143).

Today, 44,560 samples were tested, says data by the Health Ministry.