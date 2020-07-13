Covid-19 toll mounts in TN

Caught between the virus and the deep sea
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu more than doubled in the last 18 days to touch 2,032 after 66 persons died today due to the infection.
On June 26, the total number of deaths due to the virus was 957 and it has been steadily going up since then as the cases spread fast in the districts.
Of the total deaths, 1,277 was in Chennai alone followed by 165 in Chengalpattu; 120 in Madurai; 129 in Tiruvallur and the rest distributed across other districts.
Meanwhile, the State saw a further increase of 4,328 coronavirus infections to total 1.42 lakh . After 3,035 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 48,196.
Chennai added another 1,140 cases followed by including Madurai (464), Kancheepuram (352), Tiruvallur (337), Chengalpattu (219), Kanyakumari (185), Ranipet (126), Salem (101), Theni (134), Thoothukudi (122), Tirunelveli (118), Vellore (129), and Villupurm (143).
Today, 44,560 samples were tested, says data by the Health Ministry.
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
If one considers the adjusted book value, the asking price of the FPO is not cheap, given the weak finances of ...
Buyers can take or give delivery by paying premium; no margin or other extra cost
An unrelenting Covid-19 gives the metal more room to move higher
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...