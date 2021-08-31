News

Covid-19 Tuesday jabs count tops 1.25 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 31, 2021

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya takes to Twitter to laud the achievement

India administered more than 1.25 crore vaccine doses on Tuesday, taking the total jabs administered so far past 65.18 crore. This is the second time the daily vaccination number is crossing the one-crore mark. Last Friday, the country had administered more than one crore vaccine doses. “Congratulations, as Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya India administers another 1 crore Covid-19 vaccinations today. Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting,” tweeted.

Published on August 31, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
coronavirus
Covid-19
