Covid-19 update: India reports 4,041 fresh cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 4,041 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the country’s active Covid-19 caseload to 21,177, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

According to the latest official data, 2,363 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.26 crore. Five deaths were reported in the last 10 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,651.

Covid-19 vaccination

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination tally has surpassed 193.8 crore total doses. As of 7 am on June 3, 193.83 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the India so far.

This includes 91.65 crore total first doses and 82.90 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, about 5.95 crore total first doses and 4.60 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.42 crore first doses and 1.7 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 24.47 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.35 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW so far.

India administered 12.05 lakh total doses of the vaccine in the last 24 hours. This includes 42,489 first doses and 4.40 lakh second doses administered to the 18+ population.

21,934 first doses and 92,905 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 86,743 first doses and 2.34 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

58,271 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2.29 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall, among the States with 32.8 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.70 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.04 crore doses.