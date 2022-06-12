Covid-19 update: TN administers 13.13 lakh doses in mega vaccination drive

A total of 13.13 lakh Covid-19 vaccines were administered across Tamil Nadu as part of a mega vaccination drive held on Sunday. Of this, 2.34 lakh were total first doses, while 9.81 lakh were total second doses, said the health department.

According to an official release, around 4.30 crore persons were administered Covid-19 vaccine doses in 30 mega vaccination drives so far.

Meanwhile, the State reported 249 new Covid cases on Sunday against 217 on Saturday to take the total number of infections in the State to 34.57 lakh. After 148 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,332.

The release further said there were no Covid-19-related deaths on Sunday.