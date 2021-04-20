Covid-19: US advises citizens against travelling to India

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The United States Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has advised US citizens to avoid all travel to India owing to the rising number of cases in the country.
In an updated travel notice, CDC has ranked the Covid-19 levels in India as “very high.”
“Travellers should avoid all travel to India. Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India,” CDC has said.
“If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travellers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands,” it added.
Separately, Britain is adding India to its travel “red-list” after 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country were detected, the country’s health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.
According to an official release from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s daily news cases are showing a rising trend. 2,59,170 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. India’s total Active Caseload has reached 20,31,977. The cumulative recoveries stand at 1,31,08,582. Nearly, 1,761 new deaths were reported, taking the total to 1,80,530.
