Covid-19: US FDA declines to issue EUA for Covaxin for use in individuals aged 2 to 18 years.

BL Kolkata Bureau | Updated on: Mar 04, 2022

Ocugen — Bharat Biotech’s US and Canada partner — will continue working with FDA to evaluate regulatory pathway for the pediatric use of Covaxin

Ocugen on Friday said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to issue an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Covaxin — the Covid-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech — for use in individuals aged 2 to 18 years.

“The US FDA, at this time, has declined to issue an EUA for Covaxin for active immunisation to prevent Covid-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 2 to 18 years of age,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Ocugen intends to continue working with FDA to evaluate the regulatory pathway for the pediatric use of Covaxin, it added in the statement.

Ocugen is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which is co-developing Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine candidate for Covid-19 in the US and Canadian markets.

Published on March 04, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus

