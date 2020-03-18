Covid-19: Uttara Kannada collects travel details of passengers at check-posts

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
In view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Uttara Kannada district administration has strengthened its regular check-posts across the district to collect information from travellers.
Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district, said that the administration has started collecting details from the travellers, including purpose and travel history and the health status of the passengers.
The administration decided to strengthen information collection process at the check-posts to take quick decision at regular intervals of time. The administration will take action based on the inputs it collects at the check-posts, he said.
The administration has deployed one home-guard, two police constables and health staff at these check-posts, he said.
Meanwhile, Indigo has said it has cancelled three flights on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru route on March 19.
Addressing media in Mangaluru on Wednesday, UT Khader, Member of Legislative Assembly from Mangaluru (Rural) and former Health Minister, suggested the need to screen domestic passengers at the airports in the State. This has been brought to the notice of the Karnataka Health Minister, B Sriramulu, also, he said.
