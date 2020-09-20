Covid-19 vaccinated people may get a digital certificate: Report

A senior health official with the Centre stated that people who will receive vaccine shots against coronavirus will get a digital certificate to prove their immunization, as per an Economic Times report.

The government’s expert group that is tracking vaccine development and procurement made in India and abroad, proposed to augment a digital system that will keep the record of people who get the Covid-19 vaccine.

People can access this record by using the government app DigiLocker, a storehouse of all verified documents and certificates.

People can download their documents on their smartphones and can travel anywhere after receiving it.

A government official, cited in the media report, said: “The idea is that people should have a vaccination certificate that will show the complete course, depending upon the doses of the vaccine. This will be issued to a person and will be stored in the DigiLocker.”

For the vaccine that has to be taken twice, the government is planning to issue a provisional certificate. This would show the date and information of two separate doses administered.

“The certificate will be issued after the complete course,” the official added.

On Thursday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan had informed the Rajya Sabha that the Centre expected the coronavirus vaccine to be available in India by the beginning of the next year, as per media reports.

Vardhan said while addressing the Upper House of the Parliament: “India is making effective efforts to develop a vaccine like the rest of the world. Three vaccine candidates are in phase one, two, and three of clinical trials.”