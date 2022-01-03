Covid-19 vaccination: BMC shares list of vaccination centres for 15-18 age group

Mumbai's civic body, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shared the complete list of centres vaccinating aged 15-18 along with a set of guidelines.

With the countrywide vaccination for them begins today, the civic body shared a set of guidelines and measures taken for the same.

Children born on or before 2007 are eligible for vaccination and it will be mandatory for them to show their School ID/Aadhaar card. Parents have been requested to accompany children who will be administered Covaxin. BMC school students will go with their teachers. Both on-site & offline registration facility will be available. They will need to register through existing accounts (parents) or self-made accounts on Cowin.

Here's the complete list of vaccination centres for 15-18 year olds:

Richardson and Cruddas Centre, Byculla Ward E

Dr. Babasaheb Memorial GH, Byulla (State) Ward E

Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N

NSCI Dome Jumbo Facility, Worli Ward G/S

BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E

Malad Jumbo Covid Centre Ward P/N

NESCO jumbo centre Phase 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S

Mulund R and C Jumbo Covid Centre – 1 Ward T

Kanjurmarg C and G Jumbo Centre Ward S

Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified on Monday morning that only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be administered for beneficiaries aged less than 18 years.

"Only COVAXIN approved for less than 18 yrs.

18+ (i.e. born in 2004 or before)- are eligible for all vaccines,including COVISHIELD.

For 15-17 years (born in 2005, 2006, 2007) eligible only for COVAXIN.

Validations in place in Co-WIN," read a tweet from the official @MoHFW Twitter account.