Covid-19 vaccination drive should be a people’s movement: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign should become a people’s movement and appealed to every eligible person to take the required doses without any fear or hesitation.

Launching a free vaccination programme organised by Swarna Bharat Trust in Hyderabad, collaborating with Bharat Biotech International Ltd and MediCiti Hospitals, Naidu said there was no alternative to taking the vaccine.

Calling for countering the misinformation on vaccines, he urged the people’s representatives, film and sports celebrities to take the lead in dispelling myths and fears on Covid vaccination.

Highlighting the media’s vital role in creating awareness and encouraging Covid appropriate behaviour, the Vice President said that every citizen eligible for vaccination, should deem it their duty to take the required doses of vaccine.

Mentioning that more than 71 crore doses were administered in the country till September 6, 2021, he expressed his happiness that more than 50 per cent of the eligible people were vaccinated with at least a single dose.

Terming it as a collective and remarkable effort of the Centre and states in the spirit of Team India, the Vice President stressed that the mission of vaccination should not lose momentum until every citizen is vaccinated.

Naidu observed that when even developed countries struggled to cope with the pandemic, India successfully manufactured vaccines indigenously, and conducted the world’s largest free vaccination programme.

‘Further, in the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, India has exported vaccines around the world’, he added.

Naidu suggested that people adopt healthy lifestyle choices, such as practising yoga, maintaining physical fitness and eating healthy food to ward off health problems.

The free vaccination programme was launched at three centres - in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Nellore.

Vice President’s spouse Usha Naidu, Joint MD of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella, former Captain of Indian Hockey team, N. Mukesh Kumar and Chairman, Swarna Bharat Trust, Kamineni Srinivas participated in the event at Hyderabad.