Covid-19 vaccination: Haryana selects 96% govt health staff

Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Monday said the State has given 96 per cent data of government staff related to the health care sector, including doctors and paramedical staff, for phase-1 of the inoculation process of the Covid-19 vaccine, to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, according to report in the Tribune.

The State government has also shared the data of 51 per cent private health sector employees with the Ministry.

He assured the Ministry that 100 per cent data would be uploaded within a week. He said the State is all set to initiate the Covid vaccination programme.

According to the Centre’s directions, a State-level steering committee, district task force and block task force have been set up in Haryana.

Vardhan announced this during a video-conference on the Covid-19 status and vaccine programme chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

The Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories also attended the conference. Vardhan said adequate resources were being made available for Covid vaccination across the State, as per the report.