Covid-19 vaccination: Haryana selects 96% govt health staff

It’s never too remote for books
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Monday said the State has given 96 per cent data of government staff related to the health care sector, including doctors and paramedical staff, for phase-1 of the inoculation process of the Covid-19 vaccine, to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, according to report in the Tribune.
The State government has also shared the data of 51 per cent private health sector employees with the Ministry.
He assured the Ministry that 100 per cent data would be uploaded within a week. He said the State is all set to initiate the Covid vaccination programme.
According to the Centre’s directions, a State-level steering committee, district task force and block task force have been set up in Haryana.
Vardhan announced this during a video-conference on the Covid-19 status and vaccine programme chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.
The Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories also attended the conference. Vardhan said adequate resources were being made available for Covid vaccination across the State, as per the report.
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
The stock of Greaves Cotton gained 9.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Friday, surpassing a ...
₹1440 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1427141014501465 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...