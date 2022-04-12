Covid-19 vaccination: India administered more than 15 lakh total doses on April 11

India administered over 15 lakh total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, April 11, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on April 12, 15,65,507 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 50,873 were first doses and 6,34,197 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 47,841 first doses and 1,55,968 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 4,61,447 first doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort. 17,408 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,97,773 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare Workers), FLW (Frontline Workers) in the last 24 hours.

1,85,90,68,616 total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far.

This includes 91,35,40,154 total first doses and 80,07,42,689 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,77,01,433 total first doses and 3,97,72,921 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,27,48,406 first doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 27,401 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,45,35,612 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30,51,41,525 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,26,95,896 doses and West Bengal with 13,63,12,276 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 10,889. 796 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 946 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,25,04,329. 19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,710.