Covid-19 vaccination: India administered more than 188 crore doses so far

India has administered more than 188 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on April 27, 1,88,19,40,971 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,41,46,066 total first doses and 80,86,18,362 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,82,59,733 total first doses and 4,17,47,337 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,75,34,619 first doses and 43,87,961 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 5,17,547 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,67,29,346 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

21,97,082 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 51,480 were first doses and 6,41,373 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. 52,248 first doses and 1,68,009 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 4,03,895 first doses and 6,20,242 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort. 48,243 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2,11,592 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 31,23,93,720 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,42,23,770 doses and West Bengal with 13,74,85,783 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 16,279.

2,927 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,252 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,25,25,563. 32 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,23,654.