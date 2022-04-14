Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 14 lakh total doses on April 13

India administered over 14 lakh total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, April 13, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on April 14, 14,48,876 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 44,910 were first doses and 5,76,753 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. 44,258 first doses and 1,54,077 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 4,33,188 first doses and 30,936 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort. 17,078 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours, while 1,47,676 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (healthcare workers), FLW (frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

1,86,22,76,304 total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far.

This includes 91,36,45,502 total first doses and 80,20,53,842 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,78,02,182 total first doses and 4,01,10,045 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,36,92,551 first doses and 30,964 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 62,683 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,48,78,535 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30,61,86,555 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,29,69,333 doses and West Bengal with 13,64,87,455 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 11,058.

1,007 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 818 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,25,06,228. One death was reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,737.