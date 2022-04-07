Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 15 lakh total doses on April 6  

India inoculated over 15 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Wednesday, April 6, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of 7 am on April 7, 15,37,314 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 52,823 were first doses and 5,91,180 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 46,748 first doses and 1,53,865 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 5,67,579 doses were administered to the beneficiaries 12-14 years cohort while 1,25,119 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

1,85,20,72,469 total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far.

This includes 91,32,97,063 total first doses and 79,78,94,552 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,74,91,065 total first doses and 3,90,46,615 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,04,40,247 doses to the 12-14 years cohort and a total of 2,39,02,927 precaution doses administered so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board, among the States with 30,29,50,947 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,21,38,499 doses and West Bengal with 13,58,88,410 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 11,639.

1,033 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,222 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,98,789. 43 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,530.