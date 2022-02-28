Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 177.5 crore total doses so far

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination tally has exceeded 177.5 crore total doses, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the official data, as of 7 a.m. on February 28, India has administered 1,77,50,86,335 total doses of the vaccine.

This includes a total of 90,92,27,350 first doses and 76,35,65,779 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged over 18 years.

5,47,94,459 total first doses and 2,74,87,370 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 2,00,11,377 total precaution doses were administered.

4,90,321 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 46,202 first doses and 2,98,095 second doses were administered to the 18+ population. 23,492 first doses and 97,599 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 24,933 were precaution doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh administered the highest number of total doses among the States with 28,80,82,379 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,55,87,876 doses and West Bengal with 13,08,45,309 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 1,02,601. 8,013 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

16,765 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,23,07,686

119 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 513843.