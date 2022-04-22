Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 18 lakh total doses on April 21

India inoculated over 18 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, April 21, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the data, as of 7 am on April 22, about 18,03,558 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 39,029 were first doses and 5,27,652 were second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 39,309 first doses and 1,38,245 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 3,65,641 first doses and 4,93,688 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort.

About 33,883 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,66,111 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) in the last 24 hours.

About 187.26 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far. This includes 91.39 crore total first doses and 80.59 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 5.80 crore total first doses and 4.10 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 2.57 crore first doses and 17,60,748 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort. Over 2,71,983 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years while 2.59 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

As for the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30.97 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.36 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.69 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 14,241. About 2,451 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,589 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.25 crore. 54 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,22,116.