Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 45 lakh doses on February 5

More than 45 lakh people were inoculated against Covid-19 in India on Saturday, February 5, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of February 6, 7am, India had administered 45,10,770 total Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

Of the doses administered, 7,59,328 were first doses and 20,09,194 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years while 4,07,827 were first doses and 10,27,944 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 3,06,477 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

1,69,46,26,697 total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far .

This includes 89,97,98,864 total first doses and 72,51,53,271 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 4,92,84,464 total first doses and 56,62,424 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,47,27,674 total precaution doses administered so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board among the States, with 26,87,16,165 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,99,92,508 doses and West Bengal with 12,36,32,812 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 12,25,011.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,13,246 to 4,04,61,148. 865 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,01,979.