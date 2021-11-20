Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 51 lakh doses on November 19

India inoculated over 51 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Friday, November 19, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of November 20, 7am, India had administered 51.59 lakh (51,59,931) doses in the last 24 hours. This includes 16.86 lakh (16,86,596) first doses and 34.73 lakh (34,73,335) second doses.

115.79 crore (1,15,79,69,274) total doses have been administered in the country so far including 76.22 crore (76,22,07,067) first doses and 39.57 crore (39,57,62,207) second doses.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 14,67,59,884 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 10,59,77,990 doses and West Bengal with 8,67,29,982 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses. It has administered 10,46,89,576 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,06,88,508 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,10,97,859 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 4,20,70,308 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,52,89,482 doses and Gujarat with 3,12,62,542 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 34.5 million. As per the official data, active caseload stands at 1,24,868, down by 1,752 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 11,787 to 3,39,09,708. 267 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,65,349.