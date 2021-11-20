Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 51 lakh doses on November 19

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India inoculated over 51 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Friday, November 19, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of November 20, 7am, India had administered 51.59 lakh (51,59,931) doses in the last 24 hours. This includes 16.86 lakh (16,86,596) first doses and 34.73 lakh (34,73,335) second doses.
115.79 crore (1,15,79,69,274) total doses have been administered in the country so far including 76.22 crore (76,22,07,067) first doses and 39.57 crore (39,57,62,207) second doses.
Also see: The daily dose: November 19, 2021
Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 14,67,59,884 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 10,59,77,990 doses and West Bengal with 8,67,29,982 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses. It has administered 10,46,89,576 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,06,88,508 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,10,97,859 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 4,20,70,308 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,52,89,482 doses and Gujarat with 3,12,62,542 doses.
Also see: India reports 11,106 Covid cases on Friday with 459 deaths
India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 34.5 million. As per the official data, active caseload stands at 1,24,868, down by 1,752 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 11,787 to 3,39,09,708. 267 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,65,349.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...