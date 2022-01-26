Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 59 lakh doses on January 25

India administered more than 59 lakh total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of January 26, 7 am, 59,50,731 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 11,50,991 were first doses and 35,06,990 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-plus while 6,89,332 were first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years in the last 24 hours. Precautions doses administered in the last 24 hours totalled 6,03,418.

As many as 1,63,58,44,536 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in India so far. This includes 88,92,64,142 total first doses and 69,36,42,495 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+, 4,35,09,633 total first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 94,28,266 total precaution doses administered so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall among the States with 25,28,19,044 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,68,77,933 doses and West Bengal with 11,94,62,910 doses administered overall.

Covid case count

The active caseload stands at 22,23,018. As many as 2,85,914 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,99,073 to 3,73,70,971. As many as 665 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,91,127.