Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 62 lakh total doses on January 24

India inoculated over 62 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Monday, January 24, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of January 25, 7 am, 62,29,956 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 12,02,989 were first doses, and 36,62,874 were second doses administered to the 18+ population in the last 24 hours, while 7,56,157 were first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. Precautions doses administered in the last 24 hours totalled 6,07,936.

1,62,92,09,308 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in India so far.

This includes 88,79,21,514 total first doses and 68,97,62,152 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+, 4,27,23,464 total first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 88,02,178 total precaution doses administered so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 25,10,18,380 doses, crossing the 25-crore mark. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,64,97,419 doses and West Bengal with 11,87,96,512 doses administered overall.

Covid-19 case count

The active caseload stands at 22,36,842 and 2,55,874 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,67,753 to 3,70,71,898. As many as 614 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,90,462.