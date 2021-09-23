Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 71 lakh doses on September 22

India administered over 71 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on September 22, Wednesday, with total doses surpassing the 83-crore mark, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of September 23, 7am, the vaccine had been administered to over 71.3 lakh beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. Of this, 39 lakh received their first dose while 32.3 lakh received their second.

India has administered a total of 83.39 crore doses of the vaccine so far including 61.85 crore first doses and 21.54 crore second doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling nearly 8 crore. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5.43 crore doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4.59 crore doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list, having administered 2.18 crore second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1.76 crore doses and Gujarat with 1.74 crore doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 9.76 crore total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7.61 crore total doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 5.91 crores doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.56 million (3.35 crore). As per official data, the active caseload stands at 3,01,640, down by 349 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 31,990 to 3.28 crore. 282 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,46,050.