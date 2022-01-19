Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 76 lakh doses on January 18

India administered over 76 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine across the board on Tuesday, January 18, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of January 19, 7am, 76,35,229 total doses of the vaccine had been administered overall in the last 24 hours.

17,23,165 first doses and 41,40,530 second doses were administered to the 18+ population in the last 24 hours. 12,03,659 first doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 5,67,875 were precaution doses.

1,58,88,47,554 total doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the country. Of this, 87,89,40,780 total first doses and 66,69,35,818 total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18+, 3,73,04,693 total first doses have been administered to the 15-18 year old population while precaution doses total 56,66,263.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 23,71,96,860 doses . It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,43,13,541 doses and West Bengal with 11,56,68,477 doses administered overall.

Covid-19 cases

The active caseload stands at 18,31,000.

2,82,979 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,88,157 to 3,55,83,039. As many as 441 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,87,202.

India has recorded 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant so far.