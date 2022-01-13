Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 76 lakh total doses on January 12

India had administered over 76 lakh total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, January 12, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of January 13, 7am, India had administered 76,32,024 total doses of the vaccine in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 18,09,220 first doses and 35,48,095 second doses were administered to 18+ population on Wednesday. 15,05,655 first doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 while 7,69,054 were precaution doses administered in the last 24 hours.

India has administered 1,54,61,39,465 total doses of the vaccine so far.

This includes 86,81,95,409 total first doses and 64,53,95,901 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+, 2,98,74,770 total first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 and 26,73,385 total precaution doses administered so far.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered overall with 22,05,92,077 doses being the first State to cross the 22 crore mark. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,15,69,103 doses. West Bengal has administered the third-highest number of total doses overall with 11,20,58,923 doses.

Covid-19 case count

As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 11,17, 531. 2,47,417 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 84825 to 34715361. As many as 380 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 485035.

India has recorded 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant so far, while patients infected with the variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 2,162.