Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 89 lakh doses on December 11

India had administered over 89 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the data, as of December 12, 7am, 89,56,784 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 23,12,332 were first doses while second doses totalled 66,44,452.

1,32,93,84,230 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 81,45,14,675 first doses and 51,48,69,555 second doses.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot in terms of the highest number of total doses, having administered 17,68,74,261 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 12,36,08,065 doses and West Bengal with 9,69,72,172 total doses administered.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 11,81,80,580 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,76,33,835 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,40,47,643 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,86,93,681 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,59,74,230 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,25,83,391 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 34.7 million. 7,724 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 92,281. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 8464 to 34122795. 306 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 475434.