Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 112 crore total doses

India has administered over 112 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of November 14, 7am, 1,12,01,03,225 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. This includes 75,03,45,897 first doses and 36,97,57,328 second doses.

57,43,840 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 16,36,386 received their first dose while 41,07,454 received their second.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 13,96,83,356 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 10,25,09,805 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 8,41,69,146 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 10,16,75,883 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,90,92,912 first doses administered and West Bengal with 5,99,13,497 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,80,07,473 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,34,16,893 doses and Gujarat with 2,91,41,768 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.4 million. 11,271 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 135918. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 11376 to 33837859. 285 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 463530.