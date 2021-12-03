Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 125 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 125 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of December 3, 7am, over 125 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country including over 79 crore first doses and 46 crore second doses.

Over 73 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, more than 21 lakh received their first jab while over 52 lakh received their second.

State-wise tally

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot in terms of the highest number of total doses, having administered over 16 crore doses.

It is followed by Maharashtra with more than 11 crore doses and West Bengal with over 9 crore total doses administered.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered more than 11 crore first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with over 7.5 crore first doses administered and West Bengal with more than 6.34 crore doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered over 5.16 crore second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with more than 4.11 crore doses and Madhya Pradesh with over 3.75 crore doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.5 million. 9,216 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 99,976. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 8,612 to 3,40,45,666. 391 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,70,115.