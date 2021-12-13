Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 133 crore doses

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
India has administered over 133 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of December 13, 7am, 1,33,17,84,462 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country, including 81,54,57,002 first doses and 51,63,27,460 second doses.
A total of 19,10,917 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 7,41,577 have received their first dose, while 11,69,340 have received their second dose.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses at 17,74,18,250 total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 12,37,81,102 doses, and West Bengal with 9,70,32,012 doses respectively.
Uttar Pradesh has administered 11,84,61,348 first doses, followed by Maharashtra with 7,76,95,459 first doses and West Bengal with 6,40,55,874 doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,89,56,902 second doses, followed by Maharashtra with 4,60,85,643 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,26,69,240 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 34.7 million. 7,350 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. According to official data, the active caseload stands at 91,456. The number of cured/ discharged/ migrated patients increased by 7,973 to 34130768. 202 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,75,636.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...