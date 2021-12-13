Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 133 crore doses

India has administered over 133 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of December 13, 7am, 1,33,17,84,462 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country, including 81,54,57,002 first doses and 51,63,27,460 second doses.

A total of 19,10,917 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 7,41,577 have received their first dose, while 11,69,340 have received their second dose.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses at 17,74,18,250 total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 12,37,81,102 doses, and West Bengal with 9,70,32,012 doses respectively.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 11,84,61,348 first doses, followed by Maharashtra with 7,76,95,459 first doses and West Bengal with 6,40,55,874 doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,89,56,902 second doses, followed by Maharashtra with 4,60,85,643 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,26,69,240 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 34.7 million. 7,350 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. According to official data, the active caseload stands at 91,456. The number of cured/ discharged/ migrated patients increased by 7,973 to 34130768. 202 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,75,636.