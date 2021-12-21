Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 138 crore total doses so far

Scaling the population peak in India
India has crossed the 138 crore mark in total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of December 21, 7am, 1,38,34,78,181 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country including 82,85,19,766 first doses and 55,49,58,415 second doses.
64,56,911 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 14,62,502 received their first jab while 49,94,409 received their second.
Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 18,74,50,136 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 12,84,19,624 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses. It is the third State to cross the 10-crore mark in terms of total doses with 10,05,55,054 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.
It has administered 12,26,55,409 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,89,63,468 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,43,41,009 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 6,47,94,727 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,94,56,156 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,67,83,242 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 79,097. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 8,043 to 3,41,95,060. 453 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,78,007.
