Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 178.9 crore total doses so far

India’s Covid-19 vaccination tally has surpassed 178.9 crore total doses, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the official data, as of March 7, 7 am, India had administered 1,78,90,61,887 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far.

91,03,37,332 total first doses and 77,17,12,764 total second doses have been administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years so far. 5,54,05,474 total first doses and 3,09,62,112 total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. Precaution doses administered so far total 2,06,44,205.

4,80,144 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 41,171 were first doses and 2,92,292 were second doses administered to the above 18+ years population. 22,808 first doses and 1,08,362 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 15,511 were precaution doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 29,20,44,062 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,65,36,823 doses and West Bengal with 13,16,08,284 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 54,118. 4,362 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 9,620 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,23,98,095. 66 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,15,102.