Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 181.2 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 181.2 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

As per the official data, as of 7 am today (March 20), the total doses of vaccine inoculated so far in the country were 1,81,21,11,675.

This includes 91,18,45,820 total first doses and 78,51,10,516 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,62,03,581 total first doses and 3,54,81,792 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 17,36,464 total doses administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years and 2,17,33,502 precaution doses administered so far.

The country has administered 15,34,444 total doses in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 85,801 were first doses and 6,77,880 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 34,814 first doses and 1,34,778 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 5,29,268 doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort in the last 24 hours. 71,903 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 29,60,79,784 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,84,59,092 doses and West Bengal with 13,26,84,659 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 26,240. The country has recorded 2,528 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The country has recorded 3,196 recoveriesin the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,65,122 and 126 casualties, taking the death toll to 5,16,479.