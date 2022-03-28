Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 183.26 crore total doses so far

India has so far administered more than 183.26 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the official data, as of March 28, 7 am, 1,83,26,35,673 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,25,17,800 total first doses and 79,10,79,317 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged over 18 years, 5,68,33,999 total first doses and 3,72,48,743 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 1,23,75,762 doses to beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort and a total of 2,25,80,052 precaution doses administered so far.

A total of 4,20,842 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 23,751 were first doses and 14,239 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 18.

As per the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 29,84,18,580 doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16,03,56,719 doses and West Bengal with 13,43,32,472 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 15,859. The country recorded 1,660 new cases, 1,270 recoveries(increasing total recoveries to 4,24,83,829), and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,035.