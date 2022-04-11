Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 185.74 crore total doses so far  

India has administered over 185.74 crore total Covid-19 vaccine doses so far, as per the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of 7 am on April 11, 1,85,74,18,827 total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far.

This includes 91,34,84,356 total first doses and 80,00,63,521 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,76,51,525 total first doses and 3,96,08,886 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,22,67,519 first doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort and 2,43,33,346 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) administered so far.

India began administering precaution doses to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years from Sunday.

A total of 9,674 precaution doses have been administered on Sunday for the cohort.

About 2,44,870 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 8,421 were first doses and 1,28,578 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. About 7,860 first doses and 29,147 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. Around 45,265 first doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort, while 15,925 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh had administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30,46,62,801 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,25,57,264 doses and West Bengal with 13,61,96,025 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 11,058.

About 861 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with 929 recoveries thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,25,03,383. Six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,691.