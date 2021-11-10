Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 52 lakh doses on Nov 9

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
India vaccinated over 52 lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday, November 9, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of November 10, 7am, 52,69,137 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 15,14,580 received their first dose while 37,54,557 received their second.
1,09,63,59,208 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes 74,37,83,577 first doses and 35,25,75,631 second doses.
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 13,52,89,463 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 10,01,45,916 total doses administered and West Bengal with 8,25,00,724 doses.
Uttar Pradesh also tops the list in terms of first and second doses.
It has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,99,72,804. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,80,62,888 doses and West Bengal with 5,91,55,419 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,53,16,659 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,20,83,028 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,75,73,176.
India’s Covidinfection tally is nearly 34.4 million. As per data, the active caseload stands at 1,39,683, down by 955 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 11,961 to 3,37,87,047. 460 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,61,849.
